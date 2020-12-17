JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Hits $105,827.77

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $105,827.77 and $2.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00821686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00081963 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

