JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

