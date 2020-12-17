JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFG. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.14 ($67.23).

HFG stock opened at €60.50 ($71.18) on Monday. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €62.85 ($73.94). The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 40.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

