Jewel Market Capitalization Tops $13.77 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Jewel has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $773.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

