Jean M. Franchi Sells 25,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $1,086,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REPL stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 574,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,916. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 298.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,308 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 339,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

