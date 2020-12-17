Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Shares Down 3.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06). Approximately 99,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 611,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

