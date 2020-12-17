James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,188.27

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,188.27 and traded as low as $889.00. James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) shares last traded at $897.00, with a volume of 87,412 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The firm has a market cap of £468.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 982.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.35.

In related news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 3,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,850 ($31,160.18). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 2,152 shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,855.60 ($32,474.00).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

