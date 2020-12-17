James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,188.27

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,188.27 and traded as low as $889.00. James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) shares last traded at $897.00, with a volume of 87,412 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £468.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 982.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,186.35.
In related news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 3,000 shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,850 ($31,160.18). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 2,152 shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,855.60 ($32,474.00).
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
