J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $229.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $231.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $282.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.55. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.05 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $189.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

