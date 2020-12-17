iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.87

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 258630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.