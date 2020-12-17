iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.24. 125,265 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

