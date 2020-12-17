IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Shares Up 2.6%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 353.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $3.571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -271.54%.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

