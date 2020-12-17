iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,482,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,552. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.