iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.56. 42,368,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

