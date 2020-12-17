IoT Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00119770 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars.

