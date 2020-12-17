Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49. 2,485,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 926,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,329 shares of company stock worth $8,305,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

