ION (ION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $238,075.94 and approximately $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

