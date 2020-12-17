ION (ION) 1-Day Volume Hits $36.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, ION has traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $336,085.15 and approximately $36.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00043695 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

