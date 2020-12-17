Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.28

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3189416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

