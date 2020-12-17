Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.70

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $380.70 and last traded at $380.44, with a volume of 73409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $369.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $35,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

