International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.26. 2,331,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,896,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

