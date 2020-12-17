Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $69,960.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,124. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $6,267,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

