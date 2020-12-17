Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 119,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.47. The firm has a market cap of £40.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

