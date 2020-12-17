INT Chain Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00373642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.