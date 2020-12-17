Instem plc (INS.L) (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $478.67

Instem plc (INS.L) (LON:INS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $478.67 and traded as low as $455.00. Instem plc (INS.L) shares last traded at $479.00, with a volume of 41,938 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 478.81. The stock has a market cap of £100.36 million and a P/E ratio of 245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

Instem plc (INS.L) Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

