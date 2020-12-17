InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 5.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,256,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,799,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

