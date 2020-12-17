Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 41,048 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 41,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $7,618,919.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,543,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $6,164,490.64.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $2,064,265.45.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,319. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

