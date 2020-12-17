Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $892,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of XOMA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.
