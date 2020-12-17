Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $892,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XOMA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

