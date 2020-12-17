Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 328,703 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.43. 7,587,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.02. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $411.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.