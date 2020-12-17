Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 15,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,645. The firm has a market cap of $261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNS. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Transcat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Transcat by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

