Insider Selling: Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO Sells 53,700 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TITN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 237,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $442.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

