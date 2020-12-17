Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 12,366 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,356,844.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. 313,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,064. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.