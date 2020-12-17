Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells 6,033 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,130.00.
NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.