Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells 6,033 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,130.00.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

