Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 9,845 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SNPS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $249.86. 29,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.90. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Synopsys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Synopsys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.