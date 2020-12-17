Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 9,845 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SNPS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $249.86. 29,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day moving average is $208.90. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.