Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 6,268 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66.

NYSE:RNG traded up $16.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.50. 793,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,044. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.12 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

