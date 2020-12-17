Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Sells 248 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $10,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $90,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,097. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $647.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.