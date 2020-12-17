Insider Selling: QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Sells 248 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $10,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $90,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,097. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $647.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.