Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$22,382.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,330.23.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$36,350.00.

On Friday, December 11th, R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$30,755.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R. Michael Jones sold 2,500 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

TSE PTM traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$6.56. 170,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$500.86 million and a PE ratio of -56.72.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

