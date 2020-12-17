Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Sells 91,484 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NCLH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 12,798,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,881,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

