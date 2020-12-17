Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 612,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOV. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.