Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 4,455 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. 363,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

