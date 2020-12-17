Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells 24,876 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85.

On Monday, November 16th, Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $120,206.41.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,321. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

