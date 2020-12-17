Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells 9,139 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $738,763.38.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 173,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KREF. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

