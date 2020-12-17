Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman Sells $66,829.92 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 361,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

