Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman Sells $66,829.92 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
