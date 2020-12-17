Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $16.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.15. The stock had a trading volume of 646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average of $185.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.74 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

