Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ILMN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.32. 749,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,518. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.65.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.60.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
