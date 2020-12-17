Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ILMN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.32. 749,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,518. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

