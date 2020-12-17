Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $172.38. 998,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,090. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -330.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

