Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.
- On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.
- On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.
- On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.
- On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.
- On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.
NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,561,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $785.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.
FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
