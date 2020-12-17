Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total value of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50.

On Monday, November 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,561,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $785.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

