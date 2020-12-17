Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,996. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $175.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

