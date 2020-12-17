Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $312,094.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,996. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $175.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

