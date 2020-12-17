Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $312,094.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.
Shares of FFIV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,996. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $175.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.47.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
