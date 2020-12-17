Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 10,240 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 174,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,692. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

